Perritt Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lakeland Industries comprises 0.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.68% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

