Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires 7,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ooma were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ooma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $130,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.