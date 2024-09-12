Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires 12,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.12% of Richardson Electronics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.