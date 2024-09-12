Pecaut & CO. Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $170,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AutoNation by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AutoNation by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $158.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.