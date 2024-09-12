Pecaut & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 4.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $789.25 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $812.29 and its 200-day moving average is $680.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.