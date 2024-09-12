Pecaut & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 360.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

