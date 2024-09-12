Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,537 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,307.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Stock Up 11.3 %

RUN stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 729,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.