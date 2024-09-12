Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.58

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.58 and last traded at C$24.58, with a volume of 155664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.3419192 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

