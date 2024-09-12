Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $159,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

