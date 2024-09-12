Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 25,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

