Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 10,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

