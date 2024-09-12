Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.32% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $294,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

