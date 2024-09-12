PAAL AI Price Up 15.5% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $139.91 million and $1.82 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.16578193 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,633,864.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

