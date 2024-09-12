Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.