Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

