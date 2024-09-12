Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.98

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.98 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 194217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

