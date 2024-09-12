Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $511,066.42 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22.

Oscar Health stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

