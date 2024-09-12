ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 67,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 523,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $610.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

