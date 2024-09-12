Orchid Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.19 million and $1.84 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,763.29 or 0.99920719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

