Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.98-14.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.05 billion.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

