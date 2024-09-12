Ontology Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $155.65 million and $4.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.96 or 0.04066817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00040768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Ontology?

Ontology is a blockchain platform that aims to provide an infrastructure for the development of decentralized applications (dapps) and the integration of various digital systems. It uses a dual token model that consists of the ONT token and the ONG token. The ONT token is the main token used on the Ontology platform, while the ONG token is used to pay for transaction fees and network usage.

Ontology aims to provide a flexible and modular framework for the development of dapps and the integration of digital systems across different industries, such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management. It uses a combination of smart contracts, identity solutions, and data exchange protocols to enable secure and efficient data sharing and collaboration.

## Who created Ontology?

Ontology was created by a team of developers led by Jun Li, who is also the founder of Onchain, a blockchain development company that has been involved in several blockchain projects in China. The Ontology team includes individuals with backgrounds in blockchain technology, computer science, finance, and other related fields.

## What is Ontology used for?

Ontology is primarily used as a blockchain platform for the development of decentralized applications (dapps) and the integration of various digital systems. The platform aims to enable secure and efficient data sharing and collaboration across different industries and use cases, such as supply chain management, healthcare, and finance.

The ONT token is used as the main token on the Ontology platform and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products offered within the Ontology ecosystem. The ONG token, on the other hand, is used to pay for transaction fees and network usage, similar to gas fees on the Ethereum network.

Overall, Ontology aims to provide a flexible and modular infrastructure for the development of dapps and the integration of digital systems, while using a dual token model to enable efficient network usage and incentivize network participation.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

