Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

