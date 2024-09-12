Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Hold Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ONCT traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 415,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

