OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Trading Down 2.1 %

OCX opened at $3.10 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

