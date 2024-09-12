ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.94

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 1249101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 66,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth about $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 574.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.