Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 527,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63, a PEG ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

