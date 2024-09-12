OMG Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $5.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.