OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 625,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,163. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

