Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

