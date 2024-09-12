Oasys Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and $3.28 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,805,003,838 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,804,153,407.811488 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04184519 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,113,082.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.