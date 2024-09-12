Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $385.09 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $385.09 million and $16.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.25 or 0.04074261 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002361 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05352143 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,855,064.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.