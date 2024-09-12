Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $8.88 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $388.02 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.92 or 0.04026463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05543422 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,816,816.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

