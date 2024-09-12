Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.15. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.