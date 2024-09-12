Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

