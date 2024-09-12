Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JGH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
