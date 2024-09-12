Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.20

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 148845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.