Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 549,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,806. Nucor has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

