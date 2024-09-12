Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 549,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,806. Nucor has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

