Npeh, Llc Sells 60,022 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,307 shares in the company, valued at $982,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 389,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,379. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

