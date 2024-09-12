Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 0%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $135.27. 590,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,273,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $613.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.