Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

