Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $747,539.83

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Niza Global has a market cap of $36,765.67 and approximately $747,539.83 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,170,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00016986 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $778,460.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

