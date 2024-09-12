NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Western Digital accounts for about 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 28,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,860,000 after buying an additional 2,194,603 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

