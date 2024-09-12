NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $305,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $70.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.