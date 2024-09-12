NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $2.28 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. JOYY makes up about 0.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.13% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 1,758.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 628,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in JOYY by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270,564 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JOYY by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 206,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

YY opened at $35.58 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

