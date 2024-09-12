NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Raises Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.12% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

