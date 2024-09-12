NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $168.50 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.