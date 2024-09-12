NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Envestnet by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,829,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,336,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.