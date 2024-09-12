NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Envestnet by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,829,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,336,000.
Envestnet Stock Performance
ENV opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $73.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ENV
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
