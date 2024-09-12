NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $887,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $610,040,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $336.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.