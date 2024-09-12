NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $359,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.