NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $241,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $250.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average is $225.04. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

